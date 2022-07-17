Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Karnataka government will bring necessary amendments for rules in the next legislative session to set up Special Investment Zones in Dharwad and Tumakuru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister in his address after laying the foundation stone for Karnataka Material Testing and Research Centre here said the proposed new Centre would bring greater discipline in maintaining the quality of industrial products.

"It is happy to note that it has received NABL recognition. The KMTRC in Hubballi has submitted a request for Rs 4 crore to procure modern equipment. It would be granted within a week", Bommai said.

The proposed FMCG Cluster in Hubbali-Dharwas would create employment opportunities for about one lakh persons. It would play an important role in all-around development of northern Karnataka. Necessary amendments to rules would be brought in the next legislative session to set up Special Investment Zones in Tumakuru and Dharwad. This would spur huge industrial growth in these cities. Stringent quality control in manufacturing would help the industries to expand their market, he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the entrepreneurs to exploit the industry-friendly policies of the government and participate in the Global Investors Meet to be held in Bengaluru on November 2-3 in a big way.

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Textiles minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and others were present.

The Karnataka Material Testing and Research Centre has been established by the State and Union governments in association with the Northern Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (NKSSIA) and Karnataka Chamber of Commerce.

It has made a mark as a prestigious institution in northern Karnataka for quality assessment of products of the exporters. (ANI)

