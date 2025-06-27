Bengaluru, Jun 27 (PTI) A Vande Bharat train plying between Dharwad and Bengaluru was stopped at Davangere after a "hot axle" was detected in C4 coach on Friday afternoon, South Western Railway said.

As a safety measure, the train was immediately stopped and thoroughly examined at Davangere, it said.

"The hot axle was detected around 3.30 PM by a vigilant LC gatekeeper near Amaravati Colony," the SWR said in a statement.

A Railway officer told PTI that a "hot axle" happens when a foreign object comes between the axle, leading to friction, smoke and fire.

"Excessive heat can even cause major accidents," he said.

To minimise inconvenience to passengers, prompt alternate arrangements were made, the SWR said.

"Passengers were facilitated to continue their journey towards Bengaluru by Jan Shatabdi Express and Jodhpur Express. Food and snacks were provided to all passengers at Arsikere station," the statement read.

It further said that help desks have been set up at KSR Bengaluru (SBC) and Yesvantpur (YPR) stations to assist passengers.

Upon arrival at Bengaluru, refunds for the fare difference are being arranged for the passengers shifted to alternate trains, it added.

According to the SWR, a total of 502 passengers were on board and all were safely accommodated with the necessary support and guidance from Railway officials.

South Western Railway expressed its regret for the inconvenience caused and appreciated the cooperation of passengers.

