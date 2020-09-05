Bengaluru Rural (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Karnataka will soon reach the target of conducting one lakh tests for COVID-19 per day, said Medical Education Minister of the state Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday.

The Karnataka Cabinet Minister was speaking after inaugurating the MVJ Molecular Lab at MVJ Medical College & Research Hospital at Hoskote.

"From one testing lab for Covid-19 test, we have opened 108 labs in 6 months. From 300 tests per day, we have increased to 75,000. This will soon reach the goal of 1 lakh tests per day," Sudhakar said.

The death rate in the state has been 1.65% and the aim is to bring it down to less than 1%, he added.

He also said that the new lab for PCR testing by M. V. J. Medical College & Research Hospital in Hoskote will be beneficial for the people of rural areas.

A total of 9,746 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 deaths have been reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours.

The state also reported that 9,102 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The state Health Department said the number of active cases has gone up to 99,617.

While 2,83,298 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, 6,298 persons have succumbed to the disease.

India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 coronavirus cases on Saturday and the total count of cases has gone past the 40-lakh mark. (ANI)

