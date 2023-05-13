Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Goud on Saturday said that the resounding victory of the Congress party in the karnataka Assembly elections will not have only bearing on Assembly elections in Telangana later this year but on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well.

Speaking with ANI, the Congress leader said that the scenes of Karnataka will be repeated in Telangana and the party will come to power with a clear majority.

"The results in Karnataka will definitely have a bearing on Telangana elections scheduled this year and 2024 look Sabha polls. People in Karnataka have taught a good lesson to people seeking votes in the name of caste, community and even in the name Sri Ram and Bajrang."

The same sort of corruption which BJP did in Karnataka is being done in Telangana by KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the Congress leader alleged.

"This lesson (defeat) taught to BJP in Karnataka will also be taught in Telangana," he added.

Reacting to KTR's statement that Karnataka election results will not have any bearing in Telangana, the Congress leader said, "KTR knows that their foundation is standing on shaky grounds. The scenes of the Karnataka election results will be repeated in Telangana. Congress will come back to power in Telangana with an absolute majority when elections are held".

According to the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission, the Congress has won 134 seats in Karanataka and leading in 2 while the BJP has won 64 so far and is leading in 1 in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

The run-up to the single-phased polls on May 10 saw a high-decibel campaign between the BJP and the Congress.

The state saw robust polling for 224 Assembly seats, with the eventual turnout recorded at 73.29 per cent. (ANI)

