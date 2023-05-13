Hyderabad, May 13: All India Congress Committee in-charge of Telangana Manickrao Thakre on Saturday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the victory of Congress in Karnataka assembly elections and said that the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to an end.

Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka on Saturday with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Modi effect is completely reducing. The Congress had won in the Himachal Pradesh elections. Today, Congress has won with a big majority in the Karnataka elections. This shows that the charisma of Modi is coming to an end." Bajrang Dal Not Afraid of Ban Threat From Congress in Karnataka, Says VHP Leader Milind Parande.

Thakre also said that the people are going against PM Modi as they are not in favour of the politics the party (BJP) do and they should understand that people of all religion will live together in the country. Jayanagar Election Result 2023: Ruckus at Counting Centre Over Recounting of Votes Following Sowmya Reddy's Reported Victory, DK Shivakumar Arrives at Scene (Watch Videos).

"The people are going against him as they are not in favour of the kind of politics they do. They (BJP) should understand that people of all castes and religions will live together in this country," he said.

"There should be discussions about development. They should understand that asking for votes in the name of religion will not work anymore," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress party for its win in the Karnataka assembly election.

"Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations," Tweeted Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the only southern state that it ruled.

Elections in Karnataka were held on May 10 in the southern state and saw a voting percentage of 72.68 per cent.

