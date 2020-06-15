India News | Karnataka's COVID-19 Tally Surges to 7,213

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): A total of 213 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 7,213, the state health department said.

With two new COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll in the state has climbed to 88.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Karnataka detects 213 new COVID-19 positive cases and 2 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 7,213 and 88 respectively," the state health department stated.

Meanwhile, state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the cost of testing and treatment will be fixed by the government.

Also Read | Nepal | Hundreds of Students Protest in Kathmandu Against Government's Handling of Covid-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"A decision will be soon made on roping in private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients and the cost of testing and treatment will be fixed by the government," Sudhakar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)