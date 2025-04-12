Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Karni Sena, a Kshatriya community organization on Saturday organised a 'Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan' in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rana Sanga, the revered ruler of Mewar.

The event was attended by the Karni Sena members and community leaders to honour Rana Sanga's legacy.

Raj Shekhawat, the President of Kshatriya Karni Sena, addressed the gathering, highlighting their demands.

"We had put forward a few demands. The people from the government are coming to listen to our demands. We had given them a time till 5 pm. We will have a discussion, reach an agreement, and go to our homes," Shekhawat said, emphasizing a peaceful resolution.

On the occasion, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel condemned the controversial remarks made by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman in the Rajya Sabha for Rana Sanga.

"The sentiments of all the nationalists and patriots are hurt by the statement made by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in the Rajya Sabha regarding Rana Sanga. The community that does not respect its ancestors does not progress," said Baghel while demanding apology from the Samajwadi party leader.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Dharampal Singh assured the Karni Sena members that their demands would be addressed.

"Everything happened peacefully. They have given me a memorandum. Their Agra-level demands will be met by tomorrow, and their Delhi-related demands will be sent forward," Singh confirmed.

Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, ruled Mewar from 1508 to 1528 and is remembered for his valor and sacrifices, particularly in his resistance against the Mughal invasions. His legacy continues to inspire Kshatriya communities like the Karni Sena, who regard him as a symbol of pride and bravery. (ANI)

