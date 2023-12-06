Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 6 (ANI): Karni Sena activists have begin a sit in to protest the death of their president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur in broad daylight and the brutal shootout was captured on camera.

Condemning the death of the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said that it was 'unfortunate'.

Criticizing the Congress ruled Rajasthan Government for the prevailing law and order situation in the state, Rathore said that the incident was a stain on the outgoing Government of Rajasthan."A national-level social worker, who sought protection from the police but did not get it and was killed by gangsters...This is a stain on the outgoing government of Rajasthan", Rathore said.

Calling for immediate action in the case, Rathore said that the Government should ensure swift action in the case.

"A special investigation team should be formed, the case should fast-tracked and the culprits must be hanged to death", he said.

The Rajput community outfit staged a dharna in Jaipur and called for a state bandh over the murder of Karni Sena President.

The Karni Sena also protested outside the District Collectorate Office in Udaipur and demanded a state bandh. In Jaipur, Members of the Rajput community sat in protest against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, in Jaipur The Rajput community outfits supporting Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have called for a state-wide bandh today

Newly elected MLA from Hawa Mahal in Jaipur and BJP leader Balmukund Acharya blamed the outgoing Ashok Gehlot government for the incident

"Ashok Gehlot is responsible for this incident. Mafia flourished in the state under this government" MLA Balmukund Acharya said as he joined in the sit-in protest by the members of the Karni Sena.

The Congress and the BJP have resorted to political blame game over the death of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that this is the beginning of the inflow of the BJP government. "This incident is sad and unfortunate, I strongly condemn it but if this is the beginning of BJP then what will happen next?..." he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the incident of murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad."The incident of murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss," Gehlot posted on X.

Rajasthan former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that the incident is highly condemnable and unfortunate."The murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, is highly condemnable and unfortunate. May God rest the soul of the deceased and provide strength to the bereaved family," Raje posted on X.

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants.

"Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered in Jaipur. The killers had come to his house on the pretext of discussing something. In this incident, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, who has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants...We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon," Rajasthan DGP said.(ANI)

