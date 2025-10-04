Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Anand and C.T.R. Nirmalkumar, Joint Secretary, in connection with the Karur stampede case.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, resulting in the death of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The event drew a massive crowd, and preliminary observations suggested that lapses in crowd management contributed to the chaos.

On Friday, Madras High Court Justice N Senthilvkumar dismissed the anticipatory bail filed by TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar seeking bail in the Karur stampede case.

The judge raised questions on why the TVK failed to control the mob, highlighting the party cadre's unruly behaviour, including the rampage and damage caused to public properties during the party chief Vijay's roadshow.

Additionally, Government Advocate S. Santhosh also submitted nine First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against party members, including the district secretary, in connection with the destruction of public properties, opposing the grant of anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, while speaking to media persons in Madurai, Advocate ML Ravi stated that they had filed a petition seeking an order to transfer the investigation to the CBI to ensure an impartial probe; however, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had dismissed their petition.

The Madras High Court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg to probe the stampede during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur district that resulted in the death of 41 people and left several others injured.

The bench directed the Karur police to hand over all related documents to the SIT immediately.

The Court has also prohibited political rallies, roadshows and similar public events along state and national highways in the state until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were formulated.

The order was passed while hearing four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking directions to frame SOPs for mass gatherings to prevent incidents similar to the recent Karur stampede.

The government also assured the court that it will not permit any meetings on the state and national highways, except the earmarked places, until the SOPs are finalised. (ANI)

