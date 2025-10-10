New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, several prominent political leaders and their spouses across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi participated in the traditional rituals, breaking their fasts after sighting the moon on October 10.

The festival, widely celebrated by married women for the long life and prosperity of their husbands, saw heartfelt participation and messages of greetings from leaders.

In Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and his wife, Namrata Pathak, performed the Karva Chauth rituals at their residence. Namrata broke her fast after sighting the moon, joined by her husband.

Brajesh Pathak said, "The festival of Karva Chauth is being celebrated all over the world by the followers of Sanatani culture... My greetings to the sisters of the entire state, and I pray that their wishes be fulfilled..."

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also observed the rituals, breaking her fast after the moon was sighted. Extending her greetings, she stated, "I extend greetings to all women of the country. This is a beautiful festival. Our tradition of celebrating this festival strengthens our marriage. Such traditions of India take our life forward.

"In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma and his wife, Jayalakshmi Sharma, performed the Karva Chauth rituals at their residence after sighting the moon.

Dinesh Sharma remarked, "Wives pray for the long life of their husbands...Even husbands fast on Karwa Chauth and pray for the long and healthy life of each other..."

Similarly, BJP MP Brij Lal and his wife, Saroj Lal, observed the rituals at their home in Lucknow.

Brij Lal shared, "My wife celebrates #KarwaChauth in a traditional manner. We offered prayers to Karwa Mata and prepared kadhi chawal with the rice cultivated this year...This is done for the long life of the husband. This is a holy festival..."

Saroj Lal added, "Greetings to all women on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. May we celebrate the festival like this every year. This is a significant festival for all married women. They pray for the long life of their husband..."

In Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and his wife, Surabhi Tiwari, performed the Karva Chauth rituals at their residence. After breaking her fast upon sighting the moon, Surabhi Tiwari sang a song to mark the occasion.

Manoj Tiwari, a noted singer, also performed a song following the rituals.

In another celebration in Delhi, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife, Sadhna Singh, observed the Karva Chauth rituals, breaking their fast after sighting the moon, in keeping with the traditional practices of the festival.

On the occasion, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Indian culture is amazing...Women are an amazing form of tolerance and sacrifice. Keeping a fast and praying for the happiness, health and long life of the husband is truly amazing...It is overwhelming for me today because earlier my wife and I used to break fast, but today, my two daughter-in-laws, who are like my daughters, observed Karwa Chauth fast...So, this is historic and joyous for me..."(ANI)

