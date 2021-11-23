By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, was learnt to be involved in anti-India activities and had direct links with a banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit.

A senior NIA official confirmed ANI that "Parvez was in touch with Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of a banned Pakistani organisation".

The official, however, did not disclose the name of the banned Pakistani outfit suspecting that the revelation may impact the ongoing investigation.

On being asked about the duration since when Parvez was in touch with these OWGs, the official, requesting anonymity, said, "It was almost six years as per initial finding during the interrogation of the accused."

The official said that Parvez was held based on "solid evidence" against him proving his links with the OWGs for several years.

"These evidence are in the form of electronic devices and some other platforms that can be proved before the court during proceedings," he said.

"Some digital devices have been found from the possession of Khurram Parvez... Some facts have emerged which are yet to be verified," the official further said.

As the case is registered in NIA's Delhi branch, Parvez might be brought to the national capital on transit remand.

The official also mentioned that the case in which Parvez has been arrested has some links to Himachal Pradesh where the NIA sleuths had conducted raids on Monday besides carrying out search operations at two locations in Kashmir.

"NIA conducted raids at two places in Kashmir and one in Himachal before arresting Khurram Parvez from the valley," said the official.

Parvez was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with NIA's ongoing probe in a terror funding case.

The anti-terror agency arrested Khurram after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar. The probing agency carried out searches with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The agency conducted raids at Parvez's residence in Sonwar and office in Amira Kadal of Srinagar.

NIA sources said that Parvez has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The NIA sleuths picked up Parvez from his residence in the afternoon and he was later arrested following questioning at the agency's office in the valley, said sources.

The agency, in October last year, had also conducted raids at several locations in the valley including Parvez's residence and office.

Parvez was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA) in 2016. His arrest had come a day after he was barred from travelling to Switzerland to participate in a session of the UN Human Rights Council. He was released after 76 days of prison.

Parvez is the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) and the programme coordinator of JKCCS. He had lost his leg in a landmine while monitoring the 2004 Parliamentary elections. (ANI)

