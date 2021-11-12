Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Kashmiri Pandit businessman Sandeep Mawa, whose salesman was killed in a militant attack earlier this week, on Friday said he will provide a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family.

He described it as his “moral responsibility” after his salesman Mohammad Ibrahim Khan was killed by militants near his shop in the Bohri Kadal area of the city on Monday.

Mawa has claimed that the attack was aimed at him but he was saved by a prior intelligence input from the police, following which he had left the shop earlier.

Mawa said Khan worked with him for about 14 years and was like his elder brother and not an employee.

“I will provide the family Rs 10 lakh. Ibrahim (Khan) was like my elder brother and his loss is a personal loss,” he told PTI.

The businessman said he will also seek a government job and ex-gratia for the victim's family from the administration.

“It is my moral responsibility. I am in touch with the government and I am sure something will be done. I will also do more for the family,” he said.

Mawa said he was in touch with the family and would visit them soon.

