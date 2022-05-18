Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) Kashmiri Pandit employees who have been protesting against killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat inside his office, on Wednesday held a protest march in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The protestors raised slogans like Vande Matram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai and 'We want Justice' as they marched from Sheikhpura colony to Humans, the officials said.

They also raised slogans against District magistrate Budgam.

The protests against Bhat's killing has now entered seventh day.

Bhat was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora on May 12.

