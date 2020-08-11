Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 11 (ANI): With an aim to make the martial arts popular, Jabeena Akhtar, a Wushu champion and the first Kashmiri woman to have mastered the sport, is nurturing the young talent in the Kashmir Valley.

Based in the Baramulla district's Tangmarg area, Jabeena won a bronze medal in the International Wushu Championship held in Eravan, Armenia in 2017.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Records 89 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

Wushu is a combat sport and is known as the mother of all martial arts. It is quite popular in India, in all the five zones, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

Setting another benchmark, she is bringing laurels for India in Wushu martial art by running her own academy.

Also Read | Fact Check: No Formal Inquiry Conducted by Indian Army into Galwan Valley Clash, Government Denies Media Report.

Her motive is to empower Kashmiri youth, especially girls and bring up the hidden sportsmanship in them. She has already trained around 600 girls in her academy.

Besides being the general secretary of Wushu Association in Baramulla, Jabeena is also the brand ambassador of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme.

She hopes to inspire Kashmiri girls, through her endeavours, to chase their dreams.

Kashmir Valley is home to some of the best sportspersons and athletes that the country has ever produced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)