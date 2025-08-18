Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 (ANI): BJP J&K President Sat Sharma and Jasrota MLA Rajiv Jasrotia on Monday took an aerial survey of Jodh village, which was struck by a cloudburst on Sunday. Seven people have lost their lives and 11 others are injured, claims Kathua DC Rajesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of a devastating cloudburst and flash floods that struck Kathua district in Jammu & Kashmir on August 17, the Indian Army swiftly mounted large-scale rescue and relief operations to support the distressed population, as per an official statement.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 676 Points, Nifty Gains 245 Points Amid Positive Sentiment Around Upcoming GST Reforms.

The sudden deluge triggered massive landslides and flooding, causing tragic loss of lives and extensive damage to infrastructure. Reacting with urgency, Army relief columns with an Engineer detachment were immediately pressed into action to the worst-affected regions of Jhor Khad and Bagra villages.

In coordination with Civil Administration, J&K Police, and teams of SDRF, troops of Rising Star Corps, Indian Army evacuated stranded families to safety, provided food, water, and temporary shelter, while Army medical teams, supported by civil medical responders, delivered critical care to the injured. Engineer detachments equipped with heavy machinery are working relentlessly to clear blocked routes and restore vital connectivity.

Also Read | Pokemon World Championships 2025 Winners List: Indian Gamer 'Beelzeboy' Wins Pokemon GO World Championship, Check Names of Other Champions Here.

Augmenting the ground efforts, Indian Army helicopters were deployed for aerial evacuation and relief delivery. Seriously injured persons were airlifted from Juthana and Bagra villages to the Military Hospital in Pathankot. Urgently needed rations, medicines, and other essential supplies are being delivered to marooned families in remote areas.

Even as rescue efforts continue across Kathua, additional Army resources remain on standby to tackle emerging challenges. The combined efforts of the Indian Army, civil administration, and J&K Police reflect the strength of a joint response in times of crisis, ensuring maximum reach and relief to affected citizens. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)