Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives due to rain-triggered landslides in several areas of Kathua district on Sunday.

Terming the tragedy "mind-numbing," LG Sinha stated that he briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: Waterlogging in Parts of Mumbai, Thane Amid Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Flash Flood Alert for Konkan (Watch Video).

https://x.com/OfficeOfLGJandK/status/1956941016550003110?t=D6yd0hdUXImbY0f8TghUvA&s=08

In an X post, he wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the devastating rain-triggered landslides in several areas of Kathua. The tragedy is mind-numbing. Briefed Hon'ble Union Home Minister Sh. Amit Shah Ji on rescue and relief operations by the army, NDRF, SDRF, police & administration."

Also Read | Another Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Dead in Kathua's Janglote Area, Landslide and Flash Floods Trap 6 in Jodh Village (Watch Videos).

A cloudburst in Kathua district has left four people dead, damaged a railway track, the national highway, and the local police station, while flash floods and a landslide in Jodh village have trapped six people and washed away several connecting roads, officials said.

Speaking about the situation in Jodh village, Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma said rescue teams are on the spot and operations are underway.

Meanwhile, in Kishtwar district, security forces have intensified rescue and relief operations after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst during the Machail Mata Yatra on August 14 left around 55 people dead.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Counter Insurgency Force, Delta, Major General APS Bal, said all the security forces are trying their best to save as many lives as possible.

"...All the security forces are trying their best to rescue as many people as possible from the area affected by the cloudburst. We are also providing relief to the local people who have suffered due to this disaster... The Indian Army was the first to respond to this disaster, and they reached the spot within 45 minutes..." Major General Bal told the media on Saturday.

The Indian Army is leading ground operations, supported by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), police, and the local administration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)