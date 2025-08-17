Kathua, August 17: A cloudburst in Kathua district has left four people dead, damaged a railway track, the national highway, and the local police station, while flash floods and a landslide in Jodh village have trapped six people and washed away several connecting roads, officials said. Speaking about the situation in Jodh village, Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma said rescue teams are on the spot and operations are underway.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said police, military and civil administration teams are carrying out rescue operations, and the situation is being closely monitored. In a post on X, Jitendra Singh wrote, "Spoken to SSP Kathua Sh Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloud burst in the Janglote area. 4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected." Kishtwar Cloudburst: 38 Feared Dead, Massive Rescue Operation Underway.

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, adding, "The civilian Administration, Military and Paramilitary has swung into action. The situation being continuously monitored. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased." Meanwhile, in Kishtwar district, security forces have intensified rescue and relief operations after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst during the Machail Mata Yatra on August 14 left around 55 people dead. General Officer Commanding (GOC) Counter Insurgency Force, Delta, Major General APS Bal, said all the security forces are trying their best to save as many lives as possible. Cloudburst Caught on Camera in Uttarakhand? AI-Generated Video Circulated With Fake Claim, Reveals Fact Check.

Cloudburst Struck Jod Ghati Village in Rajbagh

VIDEO | Kathua: At least 4 dead and 6 injured after a cloudburst struck Jod Ghati village in Rajbagh during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/zBCZb3LUtt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2025

Cloudburst Hits Kathua

Sahar Khad and Ujh river in spate after cloudburst hits Kathua, causing flash floods and heavy damage in low-lying areas pic.twitter.com/MCxZmgirsA — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) August 17, 2025

After cloud burst in Chashoti enroute to Machail Mata, reports of #cloudburst in Janglot area of #kathua. 4 people reportedly lost their life. Damage to #Jammu#pathankot highway, railway track reported. Police station kathua along with various govt & private buildings was… pic.twitter.com/jiAQcgeJEy — Jammu Tweeter (@jammu_tweeter) August 17, 2025

‘Condolences to the Families of the Deceased’

Spoken to SSP Kathua Sh Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloud burst in the Janglote area. 4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected. The civilian Administration,… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 17, 2025

"...All the security forces are trying their best to rescue as many people as possible from the area affected by the cloudburst. We are also providing relief to the local people who have suffered due to this disaster... The Indian Army was the first to respond to this disaster, and they reached the spot within 45 minutes..." Major General Bal told the media on Saturday. The Indian Army is leading ground operations, supported by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), police, and the local administration.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)