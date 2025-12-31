New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): Kathua MLA Bharat Bhushan and Chief Horticulture Officer, Kathua, Ashwani Sharma, flagged off the Horticulture farmers group on an expositional visit.

The group, comprising 90 Horticulture farmers from Kathua, Barnoti, and Hiranagar blocks, will visit the Vijaypur and Samba areas and hold discussions with progressive Horticulturists and government nurseries to gain knowledge of the latest technologies and innovations in the sector.

Also Read | New Year’s Eve 2025: Traffic Advisory for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Cities Issued in View of New Year 2026 Celebrations; Check Details.

MLA Bhushan, congratulating on the occasion, stated that this visit will help farmers to "gain knowledge" and "enhance their income."

"In this modern age, the young Horticulturists are cultivating Dragon fruits, Avocado, Litchi and citrus fruits. Farmers may benefit from such a visit, gaining exposure to and knowledge of the latest Horticultural cultivation practices to enhance thier income," the MLA said.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 31, 2025: InterGlobe Aviation, Lupin, and Titan Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bhushan further reflected on the success of the horticulture sector and the support provided to farmers by the government.

"This sector has revolutionised significantly in the past decade. These days, we see that youth are also attracted to farming. This is due to new techniques and the utilisation of cash crops by farmers. The government is also providing subsidies on several components of the farming process, making farming accessible and affordable for farmers," he added.

Additionally, the Chief Horticulture Officer, Ashwani Sharma, informing on the visit, said that "90 young farmers are on a visit to the Government Fruit Nursery to get the latest knowledge in setting up new farms in the Horticulture sector, which helps them to get a boost in the Horticulture sector in Kandi belt areas."

The farmers expressed their happiness at moving on the exposer tour, adding that they want to start horticulture in a new way to earn their livelihoods. They further raised concerns about the menace posed by monkeys and requested a solution. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)