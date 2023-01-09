Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], January 9 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members Kauravas of the 21st century, who wear Khakhi half-pants, run shakhas, and work against the culture of the country.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra during the Haryana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run 'shakhas'. Besides them stand the country's 2-3 richest people," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not responsible for demonetisation or the declining economy of the country, but it is those 2-3 rich people who support the RSS who are behind it.

"RSS members never chant Har Har Mahadev because Lord Shiva was a Tapasavi and these people are attacking India's 'Tapasya'. They have removed Goddess Sita from 'Jai Siya Ram'. These people are working against India's culture," Gandhi said.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed on Monday morning from Khanpur Kolian in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The foot march entered the state on January 6 after covering Uttar Pradesh over a span of three days.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, Gandhi was joined by locals amidst the morning fog.

The yatra, which is on its 115th day will reach Mohra Maulana of Ambala today night passing through Shahbad and Saha.

Taking to Twitter, party MP Jothimani said, "Tomorrow is an all-women walk in Bharat Jodo Yatra . one of the most exciting days. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed to women's empowerment, looking forward!."

Earlier in December when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi celebrated the Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas by walking with women.

Similarly in November on the occasion of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra that day.

So far, the foot march which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Yatra is due to enter the border state of Punjab on January 10 and will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

