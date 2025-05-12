Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 12 (ANI): Kaushalya, the Skill University has launched an advanced Industry 4.0 Lab to prepare Gujarat's youth with skills in cutting-edge technologies, according to an official release.

In collaboration with the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, the university has established the state-of-the-art iFactory Lab at the Industrial Training Institute in Kubernagar, Ahmedabad.

Guided by the visionary leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who remains committed to enhancing the global competitiveness of Gujarat's youth, the state continues to adopt a forward-looking approach to nurture 'Future-Ready' talent, the release reads.

The lab will offer a range of courses and hands-on training in emerging Industry 4.0 technologies, including robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and cyber-physical systems, empowering young learners to thrive in the evolving industrial landscape.

To support Industry 4.0, the lab will provide training in key technologies such as Cyber-Physical Systems, IoT, and Robotics. It will focus on automating the entire process from order placement to product delivery, preparing industry workers with the latest innovations.

The lab aims to train personnel across industries to adopt these technologies, while also benefiting students from various educational and technical institutions. This will ensure a skilled workforce aligned with industry needs, creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

These efforts are not limited to training alone; they are aimed at building a globally competitive industrial framework in the state.

This initiative supports the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Under his leadership, India has secured the 40th position in the Global Innovation Index. Industries and entrepreneurs are essential to positioning India as a key player in global value chains. (ANI)

