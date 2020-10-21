Dispur (Assam) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve opened to tourists on Wednesday. The park was officially reopened in a ceremony attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Assam Chief Minister's office (CMO) tweeted about the development and said Jeep Safaris started from today, while the safari will start from November.

"Chief Minister ceremonially opened the doors of Kaziranga National Park for tourists for the 2020-21 seasons at Mihimukh and took a Jeep safari in the Kohora range of the National Park," the CMO tweeted.

"Tourists can visit the Kaziranga National Park following the government's COVID-19 protocols. Jeep safari is available from today while safari starts from November," CMO said in another tweet.

Earlier on October 19, Divisional Forest Officer Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat official said that due to inclement weather and road condition inside the National Park, only Jeep Safari at Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori would be open for tourists.

He said that the date of opening of Eastern Range, Agoratoli, Burapahar Range, Ghorakati and the elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park will be notified in due course of time.

"Jeep Safari in Kaziranga Range, Kohora will be open up to 'Vaishamari' and in Bagori, the Jeep Safari will be open up to 'Donga watchtower' and 'Bimoli Tiniali' until further orders. The date for the opening of Eastern Range, Agoratoli, Burapahar Range, Ghorakati and the elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park will be notified in due course of time," he added. (ANI)

