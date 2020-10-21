Bardhaman, October 21: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Purbasthali area of Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday. According to reports, the BJP workers were taking out a rally in support of newly enacted Farm laws when they were attacked by the TMC workers. Mamata Banerjee Attacks Modi Govt over Farm Laws.

The video of the incident also surfaced on social media. Several people were reportedly injured in the clashes. In the video, it could be seen that workers of both the parties were thrashing each other with sticks. Several people with injuries were seen lying on the ground. Agricultural Reform Bills: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Enters Well of Rajya Sabha, Tears Papers in Protest Against Farm Bills.

Video of the Incident:

#WATCH West Bengal: BJP workers, who were taking out a rally in the support of #FarmLaws, were attacked allegedly by TMC workers today in Purbasthali of Bardhaman district. Several injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/4jO8IrmJQE — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Notably, the BJP government at the Centre is facing criticism from opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC for enacting contentious Farm Laws. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had asked party workers to launch a large scale campaign against the Farm Laws. TMC Farmers' Wing Protests Against Farm Bills in Bengal.

In September, Parliament cleared the farm bills amid protest by opposition parties. The passage of the bills triggered country-wide protests by farmers against the newly elected laws. Farmers across the country are demanding that the government should revoke the bill.

