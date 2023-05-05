Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): The registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath yatra has been stopped till May 8, due to the possibility of bad weather in Kedarghati for the next three to four days, the officials said on Friday.

"Registration for the visit to Kedarnath Dham will be banned till May 8. There is a possibility of bad weather in Kedarghati for the next three to four days. In view of this, the government has taken this decision," stated an official release.

According to the records of the tourism department, 1.26 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the yatra on May 10. Till May 4, 1.23 lakh devotees had visited Kedarnath Dham.

As per an official release, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra route which was closed on Thursday after a fragment of a glacier broke at Bhairon in the afternoon has been made smooth for the pilgrims travelling on foot.

"The personnel of DDMA, SDRF, DDRF, NDRF, YMF and police have done the work of removing snow from a glacier and the Kedarnath Yatra route has been made smooth for the pilgrims travelling on foot. The travel route for horses and mules has not been opened yet, the snow removal work is being done by the labourers at a fast pace," read the release.

The route between Bhairav and Kuber Gadere was closed after a glacier broke in the region.

SDRF, DDRF, NDRF and police personnel are deployed on the glaciers for the safety of the passengers and to help them cross the glacier so that no unusual incident takes place.

District Magistrate Mayur Dixit encouraged the SDRF, DDRF, NDRF, YMF, police personnel and officers and employees to engage in travel arrangements for the safety of workers.

According to the release, he instructed the DDRF, SDRF, NDRF and police personnel deployed on the glaciers on the Yatra route to take special care of their own safety and the safety of the pilgrims.

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. (ANI)

