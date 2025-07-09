New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The 'Keel Laying' ceremony of the third Fleet Support Ships (FSS) of the Indian Navy was held at L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli on Wednesday.

According to an official press release, the Indian Navy had signed a contract with HSL for the acquisition of Five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) in Aug 2023, with deliveries commencing mid-2027.

The release also mentioned that Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition and senior officials from the Indian Navy were also present during this ceremony.

Showcasing the strength of public-private partnership, HSL has sub-contracted the construction of two ships to M/s L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, to effectively utilise the country's shipbuilding capacity and meet stringent timelines for delivery.

On induction, the Fleet Support Ships (FSS) will bolster the 'Blue Water' capabilities of the Indian Navy through replenishment of Fleet ships at sea. These ships, with a displacement of more than 40,000 tons, will carry fuel, water, ammunition and stores that enable prolonged and sustained operations of the fleet at sea, thus enhancing its reach and mobility.

The release also mentioned that the ships will be equipped for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations for the evacuation of personnel and expeditious delivery of relief material during natural calamities.

The indigenously designed and built warship is equipped with equipment sourced through Indian OEMs.

This prestigious project will significantly boost the Indian Shipbuilding Industry and is a true champion of GoI initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Make for the World.(ANI)

