New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of making baseless claims to deflect attention.

He said Kejriwal's allegations about pollution sources shifting from Punjab to Haryana reflect his falling credibility.

Warring further questioned Kejriwal's logic of blaming other states for polluting the Yamuna, stating it hinders collective efforts to clean the river. He asserted that AAP will not return to power in Delhi.

"This time Arvind Kejriwal won't have it his way. He's cooking up new stories everyday. Earlier, pollution would come from Punjab, but now that he formed the government here, the source of pollution has shifted to Haryana... His graph has fallen because he talks like this... How can he blame the other state for polluting the Yamuna? By this logic, no one will ever clean the river... This time, AAP will not form government in Delhi," he said.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections next week, Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government had "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi, claiming that it could have led to mass casualties.

"BJP's Haryana government has poisoned the water in Yamuna," Kejriwal said in a press conference while claiming that the alertness of Delhi Jal board prevented the mixing of alleged poisoned water with drinking water.

"If this water would have entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide," the former Delhi chief minister alleged.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board refuted Arvind Kejriwal's claims, calling the "poisoned water" remark "factually incorrect".

Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shilpa Shinde on Monday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary, stating that the statements made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal were "factually incorrect."

"These statements are factually incorrect, without any basis and misleading," the letter read.

In the letter, Shinde underlined that such "false" statements lead to fear-mongering among city residents and negatively impact relations with the upper riparian state of Haryana. She urged the Chief Secretary to bring the matter to the attention of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena under the Transaction of Business Rules.

"The matter is being brought to your attention, given the fact that such false statements lead to fear-mongering amongst city residents and also adversely impact relations with the upper riparian state of Haryana. Given that this matter is likely to affect inter-state relations, these facts may be brought to the attention of Lieutenant Governor in terms of the Transaction of Business Rules," the letter read.

The Delhi Assembly elections are just around the corner, scheduled to take place on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. (ANI)

