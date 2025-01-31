New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday.

He sent a written response to the Election Commission, demanding that a criminal case be filed against Nayab Singh Saini regarding the 'poisonous' Yamuna issue.

Kejriwal claimed that the levels of ammonia contamination in the raw water being supplied to Delhi from Haryana were 'unprecedented and dangerously' high.

In the letter, he claimed that the ammonia levels started increasing very sharply from 15 Jan onwards (around 3.2 ppm on 15 Jan) and reached 7 ppm a few days later.

The AAP convenor stated that CM Atishi contacted the Haryana CM to resolve the crises; however, despite several attempts, the issues remained unresolved.

"The Chief Minister of Delhi called up the Chief Minister of Haryana in the last week of December and requested him to either take steps to reduce ammonia or provide additional water to dilute it. Though CM Haryana assured me that he would take the necessary steps, however, he did not. Subsequently, CM Delhi again called him several times. After a few calls, CM Haryana stopped taking CM Delhi's calls," as stated in the letter.

He alleged that a 'deliberate conspiracy' was made by the Haryana CM to influence the Delhi assembly election.

"There was a deliberate conspiracy on the part of Haryana CM, who happens to be from BJP, to influence Delhi elections by sending highly polluted waters to Delhi. He knew very well that this would create artificial water scarcity in Delhi, whose blame would lie on the AAP government in Delhi. This would have rendered almost half of Delhi without water and would have created huge public misery for almost 10 million people of Delhi who would have gone without water," he said in the letter.

"If no action is taken against the Haryana government and the BJP leaders involved in corrupt practices it will be amply clear to everyone that the CEC keeps the interest of the ruling party over public interest. Unfortunately, I can't be expected to be silent on this and tow this line out of fear or expectations of favour. My only concern is the health and safety of the people of Delhi and I will fight for the protection of our democratic principles. Whatever illegal punishment you may wish to impose on me under the instruction of the BJP is a small price to pay for it, and I welcome it with open arms," he added.

He alleged bias, stating that instead of acting against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, ECI is targeting him.

"I am also shocked that the CEC did not pass any orders directing Haryana CM to stop polluting Delhi's waters right before elections. Rather, CEC chose to hound me," he added in a letter.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission accepted the manner of meeting with Arvind Kejriwal today as a special case, altering its earlier schedule in view of the thick of the campaign period in Delhi and leaving no scope for complaint for any stakeholder, according to the source.

The Commission gave a patient hearing to Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his statements on the Yamuna poisoning and mass genocide. (ANI)

