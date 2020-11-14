New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Following Arvind Kejriwal appeal to the people of Delhi to perform Diwali Puja on November 14, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Friday said that Delhi chief minister has realised that he cannot be in politics by opposing Hindus.

"Those who were ashamed of using Bharat Mata picture on the stage during Anna Hazaro Andolan, today Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet are now going to temple to perform Diwali pooja. India has changed. Politicians like Arvind Kejriwal is now realising that they cannot do politics by opposing Hindus and insulting Hindu faith. This is political reality," Surya said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru South was in the national capital and participated in Diwali celebrations with Hindu refugees from Pakistan at a colony in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar.

Surya said that the lives of refugees have changed after the Citizenship Amendment Act came into being in December last year.

"After CAA become Act, the lives of refugees have changed. There was no security and respect in Pakistan for them. After they came to India, they got a secure environment," he said.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted: "BJYM celebrated Deepavali with Hindu refugees from Pak in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, today. It was their 1st Diwali after CAA. India is the only land for Hindus all around the world. I thank PM Sri Narendra Modi for providing persecuted Hindus a safe shelter. Happy Deepavali all." (ANI)

