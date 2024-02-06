New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): On the day when Enforcement Directorate officials were conducting searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, the Aam Aadmi Party chief inaugurated a new school building in Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

"In the last year, we have inaugurated many schools in Delhi, about 1-1.5 lakh students will study in these schools. The education infrastructure is being expanded on a large scale and at a fast pace. Many new government schools are being opened and school infrastructure is being improved on a large scale," the Chief Minister said speaking at the inauguration program at the West Delhi school on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said that just like the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, which was demolished and rebuilt, several other school buildings were rebuilt in a similar way all over the national capital.

"This school building was declared unsafe and after demolishing it, a new magnificent building has been constructed. Just like this, all over Delhi, wherever government schools were in a ravaged state, those buildings were demolished and new ones are constructed," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that with new school buildings being constructed, it is boosting the confidence of children studying in government schools in Delhi.

"This is adding to the confidence of children who are studying diligently and are achieving good results," he said.

Kejriwal said that earlier students from government schools used to suffer from inferiority complex when he used to compare himself to a peer from a private school. However, children studying in government schools in Delhi no longer suffer from such issues.

"Earlier when a child from a government school used to meet another one going to a private school, he used to suffer from inferiority complex. His school used to be made of tin. But the child going to private school had magnificent buildings, which used to bring him confidence...Now that inferiority complex does not exist," the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal claimed that children studying from Delhi government schools get facilities that are not even available at private schools.

"When I interact with children from government schools, some of them speak so fluently in English. They are clearing NEET, going into IITs, becoming engineers and going excelling in different streams. Now a child from a government school in Delhi can be proud of his school. The facilities they are getting here is not available to any other private school," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

