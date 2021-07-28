New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is camping in Delhi and holding deliberations with opposition parties for forming a united front for the 2024 general elections.

"Met Mamata didi today. It was our first meeting since her resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. Conveyed my best wishes and discussed several political issues with her," Kejriwal said in an official statement.

Kejriwal met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in 10 Janpath, Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present in the meeting.

Banerjee, who is in the national capital for the first time since her victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, termed the meeting as "very good" and expressed hope that positive results will come in the near future.

Eyeing on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday discussed "the unity of Opposition" with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said it is essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Chief Minister told the media that she spoke with RJD leader Lalu Prasad on Tuesday.Asked if she will be the opposition face in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she did not give a direct answer and said she was "not a political astrologer".

"I am not a political astrologer, it depends on the system, depends on political parties. I cannot impose my decision on others. Today I have a meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal is coming, Laluji also called. We are talking to each other. After the Parliament session, we must start meeting. When I meet there will be a political discussion, I'm a simple worker. I don't want to say that I am the face," she said.

TMC chief reached the national capital on Monday.

A day after she landed in the metropolis, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma. (ANI)

