New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the collapse of a building in the city's Satya Niketan area is "very sad" and that he is monitoring the situation.

A three-storey building that was undergoing renovation collapsed in Satya Niketan area, trapping five labourers under the rubble. All of them were rescued after an over three-hour-long operation and rushed to a hospital for treatment, fire officials said.

"This accident (building collapse) is very sad. The district administration is engaged in the relief and rescue work. I am receiving information related to the incident," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

A senior fire official said according to preliminary inquiry, it seems that the building was old and not in a good condition to undergo renovation.

