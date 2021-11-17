Sattari (Goa) [India], November 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for criticizing him over his declaration of distributing free electricity in Goa saying, ministers get 3,000 units free electricity and if I want to give 300 units to citizens then what is wrong with it?

"BJP and Congress say that Kejriwal is distributing everything for free. I want to ask each and every leader that every minister gets 3,000 units of free electricity every month and if I want to give 300 units free every month to my citizens then what is wrong with this?," Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

"Why are leaders hurting by this? Politicians are hurting because with these schemes all of their corruption money will end," he added.

Kejriwal has promised to provide 300 units of free power to the people of Goa and also offered to waive off old electricity bills if they come to power in the next assembly elections.

AAP's supremo remarks on Tuesday came while he was addressing a gathering in Sattari, Goa after inducting BJP leader Vishwajit K Rane into Aam Aadmi Party.

Rane had unsuccessfully contested from the Poriem Assembly constituency in 2017 against Congress leader Pratap Singh Rane. Several leaders have joined the AAP in the run-up to Assembly elections next year. (ANI)

