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Cricket Cricket Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for April 26 The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 enters a pivotal phase this Sunday, 26 April, with a double-header that could reshape the middle of the points table.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 enters a pivotal phase this Sunday, 26 April, with a double-header that could reshape the middle of the points table. Match 37 sees the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in an afternoon encounter at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Later in the evening, the action shifts to Lucknow for Match 38, where the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both fixtures are critical as teams fight to bridge the gap toward the top four playoff positions. You can follow Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

April 26 IPL 2026 Matches Schedule and Timing

The first match of the day kicks off at 15:30 IST in Chennai. The Super Kings enter the fixture following a significant win over Mumbai Indians, but they continue to manage a growing injury list that includes veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni and seamer Khaleel Ahmed. In Dhoni’s absence, Sanju Samson has been the standout performer, having already recorded two centuries this season.

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are looking to find consistency after a mixed start to their 2026 campaign. Playing in the peak afternoon heat, which is forecast to reach 34°C, both teams will have to navigate a dry surface without the assistance of evening dew. Will MS Dhoni Play in CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match?.

The second match features Lucknow hosting Kolkata at the Ekana Cricket Stadium at 19:30 IST. Lucknow Super Giants have reportedly opted for a black-soil pitch for this game, aiming to provide more consistent bounce for their top order. However, the primary challenge remains the local weather; a severe heatwave is forecast for the region, with daytime temperatures expected to hit 42°C.

Kolkata Knight Riders arrive with a disciplined bowling attack and will look to exploit any turn offered by the Lucknow surface. For LSG, the form of captain Rishabh Pant and finisher Nicholas Pooran will be vital. Given the evening start, the dew factor is expected to be significant during the second innings, making the toss a crucial factor for both captains.

IPL 2026 Matches

Match No. Fixture Venue Time (IST) Key Players Match 37 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 15:30 Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill Match 38 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 19:30 Rishabh Pant, Sunil Narine

Where To Watch Today's IPL Matches?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in multiple regional languages. Digital streaming is accessible exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).