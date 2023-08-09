New Delhi, August 9: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for their support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023. "I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for your party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023," CM Kejriwal wrote in a letter to Manmohan Singh.

"I would like to place on record that heartfelt appreciation that the people of Delhi have for you for championing the rights on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, despite your deteriorating health. Your presence by our side, despite the constrains imposed by your age and ailing health, conveyed a story of calm, grace and conviction to preserve India's democracy and federal structure against all odds," he said. Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh on Wheelchair Attends Rajya Sabha Proceedings During Debate on Delhi Services Bill (See Pics and Video).

Your sheer presence in the Rajya Sabha also sent a loud and clear message to all those forces working to weaken Indian democracy that any such attempts will be met with fierce resistance by political leaders cutting across age and party lines. Your unflinching commitment towards the principles our our generations of parliamentarians," he further added. Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi, Expresses Gratitude for Support Over GNCTD Amendment Bill.

He further stated as we center a new phase in the struggle for securing the rights of Delhi's citizens, we look forward to your continued support and guidance in the fight against forces that are undermining the Constitution. Earlier Delhi CM also wrote letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi and thanked for their support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed on August 7, replacing an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government. The Upper House on Monday passed the Bill that empowers Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital. During the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in his maiden debate said that the legislature is “perfectly, legitimately valid” and that if any member disagrees, his conscience must be left free.

