Delhi chief minister and and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, expressing gratitude on support over GNCTD Amendment Bill 2023. “I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for their party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD Bill”, the letter read. Rajya Sabha Passes Bill for Control of Services in Delhi; 131 Members Vote in Favour, 102 Against It.

Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal writes to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi "expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for their party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill,… pic.twitter.com/txGyN9elHh — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

