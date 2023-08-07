Union Minister Amit Shah tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today, August 7. During the discussion on the Delhi Services Bill, Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh also joined the monsoon session of the parliament. The veteran Congress leader attended the Rajya Sabha proceedings in a wheelchair. Multiple pictures and videos of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh attending the Rajya Sabha session while a debate on the Delhi Services Bill is underway have gone viral on social media. The photos and videos show former PM Dr Manmohan Singh listening to the debate on the ormer PM Dr Manmohan Singh. No-Confidence Motion: Congress Likely To Initiate Discussion on No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government in Lok Sabha With Rahul Gandhi.

Man With a Difference. Always.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Attends Rajya Sabha Session

Monsoon session of Parliament | Former Prime Minister Dr #ManmohanSingh attends the #RajyaSabha session during a discussion on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ARtzTywxWb — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) August 7, 2023

History Will Be Kinder Than the Media

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh During Debate in Rajya Sabha

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)