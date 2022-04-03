New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal saying that he will be taught such a lesson in Gujarat that his dreams to progress in other states of the country will be crushed.

His remarks came a day after Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a visit to Gujarat in the run-up to Assembly polls in the state later this year.

Also Read | India’s Export Touches Record $418 Billion in 2021-22, Says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

"Kejriwal tried to win over people in Gujarat during the local body elections as well. The results of those polls are out before everyone now. This time around too, Kejriwal will be taught such a lesson in Gujarat that his ambitions to progress in other states will be crushed," said Shekhawat to ANI.

The Minister accused Kejriwal of wasting the money of the government and public to 'purchase' the media of Gujarat and acquire the media space there.

Also Read | Actor Niharika Konidela, Singer Rahul Sipligunj Among 144 Detained by Police During Raid on Hyderabad Pub.

"It is easy to give self-certification to oneself. But one must ask the people in Delhi what is their condition. One must ask the doctors in Delhi about their condition and that of Mohalla clinics. The public are slowly becoming aware of this 'School of Kejriwal Thought', which involves giving self-certifications, wasting money on media showing what is not even there and hiding ground reality from the public. It has been only a few days since they have come to Punjab. They indulged in corruption even before they came to power in Punjab and misused money belonging to the government for the oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister. Let us wait for the results of Punjab. By the time of the Gujarat polls, their (AAP) Punjab government would be in its 6th month. The certification given by people in Punjab at that time will be important," he added.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election and Congress drew a blank. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)