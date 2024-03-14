Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling his outburst over CAA as "personal desperation and political opportunism".

Jakhar said the AAP national convener has not only demeaned the persecuted minorities who have come to India but has also shamed the migrant families which settled in Delhi and voted for the AAP in big numbers.

"Kejriwal ji has forgotten them after seeking their votes and is now trying to spread fear psychosis in the name of those who have finally got a chance to be recognised as Indian citizens," Jakhar said, while reacting to the Delhi chief minister's statement following the notification of rules for the CAA.

Kejriwal, earlier in the day, slammed the BJP-led Centre over the implementation of CAA, saying an unimaginable number of people will come to India with the doors opening for minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The AAP chief's statement is "shameful" and must be condemned, the Punjab BJP president said while demanding Kejriwal's unconditional apology.

Voters of Punjab and Delhi will make Kejriwal feel sorry for what he has said, Jakhar said in a statement.

On the issue of Patiala MP Preneet Kaur who joined the BJP, Jakhar said her stature and experience is an asset and her formal joining on Thursday has further strengthened the party's base in the state.

The people of Punjab are waiting for the chance to teach the AAP a lesson. The ensuing Lok Sabha polls would announce the AAP's end from the political map of the country, he said.

"Punjab and Punjabis today need strong leadership which can safeguard the state's long-term interests," Jakhar said.

