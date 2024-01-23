Keonjhar (Odisha), Jan 23 (PTI) At least two labourers were killed and another was injured on Tuesday after a large chunk of clay fell on them in Odisha's Keonjhar district when they were working in a drainage project there, police said.

The accident took place at Kamarajoda on the Joda-Bamebari Expressway under the Joda Police Station limits, an officer said.

The deceased, identified as Arjun Lohar and Charan Lohar, were from Dalaka Hating village in the district.

Mukesh Sardar, the injured person, has been undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The district administration ordered a probe into the accident.

