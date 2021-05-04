Kochi, May 4 (PTI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday appreciated the recent decision of the state government to reducethecost of RT-PCR COVID-19 test from Rs 1,700 to Rs500.

However, thecourt wanted the government to explain their authority in issuing such an order.

The court's observation was on a batch of petitions filed by owners of at least 10 private laboratories challenging reduction of test rate.

The government informed the court that by Friday, their stand will be informed.

Claiming that they were not heard before the government decided to reduce the rate, thepetitioners had stated that it was arbitrary and violative of principles of natural justiceand asserted the new order goes against the order of the apex court where labs were permitted to charge a rate prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research.

Meanwhile, the court, taking note of things on its own, asked the governmentto deploy sufficientpolice force to avert crowds at vaccination centres.

The court also directed to implead the Central and state governments in the case.PTI Corr UD SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)