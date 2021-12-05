Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 5 (ANI): Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday informed that there are 1,707 school staff who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Earlier, the minister has revealed that about 5,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in the state are not vaccinated.

The minister said that the highest number of unvaccinated school staff is in Malappuram where 201 members are yet to be jabbed. Wayanad is at the bottom with 29 unvaccinated school staff.

"Around 1,066 teachers have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine in lower primary, upper primary and high school levels. 189 non-teaching staff have also not taken from this section. From the higher secondary level, 200 teachers and 23 non-teaching staff are yet to receive vaccine doses. 229 teachers have not taken the vaccine in vocational higher secondary level but all not teaching staff received the vaccine," Sivankutty said on Saturday.

The education minister has also said that those who have health issues should produce a medical certificate and while others are required to provide RT-PCR test reports each week or can take leave without pay.

He further added that the special schools will be opened from December 8 onwards. (ANI)

