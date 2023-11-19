Kottayam, Nov 18 (PTI) Popular actor Vinod Thomas was found dead inside a parked car at a hotel near Pampady here, police said on Saturday.

He was 45.

The hotel's management informed that a person is inside a car parked on its premises for a long time, police said.

"We found him inside the car and took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him dead," police said and added that the body has been sent for postmortem.

Thomas is known for his roles in movies, 'Ayyappanum Koshyum', 'Natholi oru cheriya meenalla', 'Oru murai vanth paathaaya', 'Happy wedding' and 'June' among others.

