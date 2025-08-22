Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) Suresh Gopi's son, Madhav Suresh, and Youth Congress leader Vinod Krishna were taken into custody by the Museum Police last night following a traffic altercation.

As per an official, "The incident occurred when Madhav, driving from Sasthamangalam towards Vellayambalam, confronted Vinod, who had taken a U-turn and was approaching from the opposite direction. Due to a lack of space, an argument broke out, with Madhav seen in a video blocking Vinod's vehicle and engaging in a heated exchange."

Also Read | Black Moon 2025 Date and Time: Total Lunar Eclipse Set To Grace the Sky, Know When, Where and Whether It Will Be Visible in India.

Police arrived at the scene and, based on witness accounts, detained both for questioning. While a section of bystanders alleged Madhav was under the influence, police tests confirmed he was not intoxicated. Madhav, in turn, alleged that Vinod was using his phone while driving.

"Both sides were asked if they wished to file complaints, but later chose not to pursue the matter. They were released after being counselled," the Museum Police said.

Also Read | Income Tax Act 2025 Notified by Government, Replaces 6-Decade-Old Law; New IT Act To Come Into Effect From April 1, 2026.

Vellayambalam Sasthamangalam Road is a crowded place. Following the argument, traffic was affected as people gathered there.

Meanwhile, people identified the young actor Madhav from his two newly released movies in the theatre. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)