Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI) Kerala on Sunday logged 12,297 fresh COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,20,233 and the toll to 25,377.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 16,333, which brought the total recoveries to 45,57,199 and the number of active cases to 1,37,043, an official press release said.

As many as 88,914 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,904, followed by Thrissur (1,552), Thiruvananthapuram (1,420) and Kozhikode (1,112).

Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 61 from outside the state and 11,742 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 444.

There are currently 4,29,581 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,12,902 are in home or institutional quarantine and 16,679 in hospitals.

