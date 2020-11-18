Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (PTI): Kerala recorded 6,419 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday and 7,066 recoveries while 69,394 people are undergoing treatment for the virus, which has so far claimed 1,943lives.

In the last 24 hours, 67,369 samples were tested and the test positivityrate was 9. 53 per cent, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

So far, 56,21,634 samples have been sent for testing.

The total virus case load has touched 5,37,791 while as many as 4,68,460have been cured of the disease.

Ernakulam accounted for the highest number of cases 887, followed by Kozhikode 811, Thrissur 703, Kollam 693 and Alappuzha 637.

The toll has mounted 1,943 to with 28 covid deaths.

Of the positive cases, 68 are heatlh workers, 98 had come from outside the state, 5576 had been infected through contact, the minister said.

As many as 3,18,833 are under observation in various districts, including 16,503 in hospitals.

Six areas were included in the hotspots list and 18 were removed, the release added.

