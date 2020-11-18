Patna, November 18: Mewa Lal Choudhary, newly sworn-in education minister of Bihar, is facing flak after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) shared a video of him wrongly reciting the national anthem on Twitter. In the video, Mewa Lal Choudhary is seen struggling to recite the national anthem. He mispronounced many words and added a few obscure words before abruptly ending the national anthem. The RJD shared the video, attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Bihar Portfolios Allocation: CM Nitish Kumar Keeps Home, Tarkishore Prasad Gets Finance, Shyam Saran SC/ST Minister; Check Full List.

The video appears to be of an event at a school. Sharing Choudhary's video, the RJD tweeted: "Bihar Education Minister Mewa Lal Chaudhary, accused in several corruption cases, does not even know the national anthem. Nitish Kumar Ji, is there any shame left? Where did you sink your conscience?" Netizens also slammed Choudhary, an MLA of the Janata Dal (United) from Tarapur, for reciting the national anthem incorrectly. Nitish Kumar Has No Option but to Comply With BJP, Says RJD Leader Manoj Jha.

Mewa Lal Choudhary Struggles to Recite National Anthem:

With assets worth Rs 12.31 crore, Mewa Lal Choudhary is the wealthiest minister in Nitish Kumar's cabinet. He had lost the cabinet birth previously after his name cropped up in an alleged scam in the recruitment of lecturers in an agriculture university.

