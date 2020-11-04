Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (PTI) Kerala clocked 8,516 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 67 health workers, while 8,206 patients have recovered from the disease, Health minister K K Shailaja said on Wednesday.

The toll has climbed to 1,587 with 28 recent deaths due to the disease, the minister said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 71,270 samples were tested and 48.60 lakh have been sent for testing.

Of those who tested positive today, 7,473 had been infected through contact and the source of infection of 879 people is not known while 97 people had arrived from outside the state.

Two districts reported over 1,000 cases-- Ernakulam 1,197 and Thrissur 1,114.

While Kozhikode accounted for 951 cases, Kollam 937 and Malappuram 784, the minister said. While the COVID-19 caseload touched 4.48 lakh, total recoveries so far soared to3.72 lakh in the state, while 84,995 are undergoing treatment for the disease. As many as 3,02,063 people under observation in various districts and 20,963 are in isolation at hospitals.

While 10 places were added to the list of hotspots, 24 areas were removed.

