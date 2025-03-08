A large number of ASHA workers gathered near the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 8 (ANI): The ongoing protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in Kerala entered its 27th day on Saturday, with no signs of slowing down.

The workers continued their indefinite strike against the Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) government, demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 21,000 per and a retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh.

Despite the scorching heat, ASHA workers remain steadfast in their demands.

On International Women's Day, they organized a massive demonstration in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, joined by women from across Kerala and various women's organizations, further intensifying the agitation.

In an attempt to pacify the workers, the Kerala Health Department has decided to release two months' pending dues and relax certain eligibility criteria for honorarium payments. However, ASHA workers have refused to back down, insisting on a substantial salary hike.

The National Health Mission (NHM) has directed ASHA workers on strike to resume work immediately, but with their core demands still unmet, the workers continue to protest.

Earlier, on March 4, Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader VD Satheesan accused the LDF government of failing to fulfill its Rs 21,000 honorarium promise. He criticized the government's "negative attitude" and alleged attempts to suppress protesting women.

Expressing Congress's support, he highlighted the heavy workload of ASHA workers and their meager Rs 7,000 state honorarium.

Over a week ago, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Kerala government over the low honorarium of ASHA workers in the state, calling their ongoing protest a fight for 'dignity and respect.'

"It is appalling that women who are the backbone of society should have to beg for their rights like this. Instead of justice, all they have got from the Kerala government is apathy and attempts to silence them," the Congress leader wrote in a post on X.

The Wayanad MP pointed out that while ASHA workers in Karnataka and Telangana receive higher wages, those in Kerala are paid a meagre Rs 7,000. (ANI)

