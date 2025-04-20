Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday visited the Lourdes Syro Malabar Forane Church in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the Easter prayers today.

The Kerala BJP chief also sat down with the Christian community leaders, including Cardinal Baselios Cardinal Cleemis.

Earlier today, while wishing everyone on Easter Sunday, the BJP leader highlighted that this auspicious day marks the rise of hope and gives a message of love given by Jesus.

"Easter marks the resurrection of hope. May the profound message of love that Jesus Christ shared, along with the blessings of this holy day, guide us toward the vision of a Viksita Keralam. Wishing everyone a Happy Easter! Easter is the rise of hope. The great message of love given by Jesus God again and the goodness of this holy day, may it lead us towards the goal of developing Kerala," Chandrasekhar wrote in a post on X.

The Easter prayers were performed by the head priest of the Forane Church in Palayam.

Speaking to ANI after the prayers, Chandrasekhar highlighted that every festival holds importance for the BJP.

"For the BJP, every festival is an important festival, a holy festival... Today, I've had the occasion to come to the church, seek the blessings of everybody, and wish everybody the best wishes for the blessed Easter. I also got an opportunity to meet the Cardinal," he told ANI.

Easter Sunday is a religious Christian holiday that is observed globally to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and while holidays like Christmas have fixed dates, the date for Easter changes from year to year.

According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified when he rose from the dead.

Around the world, Easter is celebrated in various ways, with many cultures incorporating their own traditions and customs into the holiday.

Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter. It is a time when Catholics gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ. The Passion was the final period of Christ's life in Jerusalem. It covers the span from when He arrived in Jerusalem to when He was crucified.

