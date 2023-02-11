Kannur (Kerala), Feb 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah was accorded a reception by State BJP leaders at the airport here on Saturday.
Shah, who was on his way to neighbouring Karnataka to attend various programmes, was received by party state president K Surendran and senior leaders.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa also arrived at the Kerala airport to receive the Home Minister, Surendran said in a Facebook post.
He, in his FB handle, also shared some photos of giving reception to Shah at the airport and holding a meeting with him.
