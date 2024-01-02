Thrissur (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged protests in Thrissur, Kerala, against the removal of flex boards and banners related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Dr V Aathira, the BJP District Secretary, expressed her discontent, stating that numerous flex boards had been installed across Thrissur to publicise PM Modi's visit. However, these were taken down by the mayor of the Thrissur Corporation.

She pointed out that this action was specifically targeted at the BJP, as the flex boards advertising the Chief Minister's event were left untouched.

"We had put up several flex boards here in Thrissur regarding PM Modi's visit. All these flex boards were removed by the Mayor of Thrissur Corporation, only the BJP's flex boards were removed, flex boards of the CM's event are still here...only for the BJP there is a different rule...we are protesting against it..." Dr V Aathira, BJP District Secretary, told ANI.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi is going to visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala on January 2-3. (ANI)

